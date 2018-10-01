Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: First catch of season in loss
Auclair brought in his only target for eight yards in the Buccaneers' 48-10 loss to the Bears on Sunday.
The reserve tight end saw some additional snaps after O.J. Howard was forced from the contest with a knee injury, and he ended up notching his first reception of the season in the process. Auclair would only have true fantasy relevance if Howard were forced to miss any time, as he's primarily deployed as a blocker despite having shown some ability to get downfield during the last two preseasons.
