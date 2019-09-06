Auclair (calf) participated fully at Thursday's practice, Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Auclair was limited Wednesday with a calf injury suffered during the preseason, but looks set to be ready for Sunday's season opener, barring a setback. He will provide depth for the Buccaneers depth chart behind starters O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate.

