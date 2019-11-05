The Buccaneers placed Auclair (toe) on injured reserve Tuesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The move ends the 26-year-old's season, as the team needed to make room for newly signed outside linebacker Sam Acho. The blocking specialist drew only three targets in eight games, catching one pass for 11 yards.

