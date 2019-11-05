Auclair (toe) was placed on IR by the Buccaneers on Tuesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The move ends the 26-year-old's season as the team needed to make room for the newly-signed Sam Acho. The Laval product saw just three targets on the year, catching just one of them for 11 yards.

