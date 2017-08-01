Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Impresses while running with second team
Auclair impressed while taking the majority of his snaps with the second-team offense Monday, Joe Kania of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
The undrafted free agent from Laval University in Quebec has turned heads since OTAs, when he shined as a pass catcher. However, it's been his blocking that's stood out early in training camp, with Auclair enjoying a particularly strong day Monday. The Buccaneers have ample depth on hand at tight end with Cameron Brate and rookie first-round pick O.J. Howard topping the list, but Auclair's impressive measurables (6-foot-6, 254 pounds) and early success in camp could make him a player to monitor in the preseason.
