Auclair (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 2 tilt versus the Bears, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The towering tight end from Canada will take a seat in the Bucs' season opener, as the team boasts a crowded tight end depth chart helmed by the talented duo of Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard.

