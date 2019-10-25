Auclair is expected to have an increased role in Sunday's game against the Titans with O.J. Howard (hamstring) out, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Howard was averaging 66 offensive snaps per game, so there's plenty to go around for both Cameron Brate, Auclair and Tanner Hudson. Brate figures to be the primary beneficiary, but Auclair is in line for 30-40 offensive snaps. The 26-year-old's fantasy value is still minimal considering he has just nine catches for 73 yards in 30 career games.