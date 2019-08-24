Auclair was forced out of Friday's preseason matchup with Cleveland due to a calf injury, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear how serious the injury is, although it would come at an unfortunate time for Auclair, who's reportedly shown improvement as a receiver over the offseason. If the 26-year-old misses time, Tanner Hudson would be next in line to see reps at tight end behind O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate.