Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Leaves with calf injury
Auclair was forced out of Friday's preseason matchup with Cleveland due to a calf injury, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear how serious the injury is, although it would come at an unfortunate time for Auclair, who's reportedly shown improvement as a receiver over the offseason. If the 26-year-old misses time, Tanner Hudson would be next in line to see reps at tight end behind O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Making progress in OTAs•
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Minimally involved again in '18•
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Another grab in Week 14•
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Logs season high in snaps•
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Rare involvement on offense in win•
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: One target in Week 6 loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Go Goodwin
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
ADP Review: Risers and fallers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest risers and fallers and determines where to take the most...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Davis down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Preseason Week 3 Quarterback News
Heath Cummings breaks down the important things we saw at quarterback in Week 3 of the Pre...
-
Fantasy football prep: Best ball advice
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...