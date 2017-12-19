Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Logs catch in loss
Auclair secured his only target for 14 yards in Monday night's 24-21 loss to the Falcons.
Auclair's catch was only the second of his career, with the first having come two games prior in the overtime loss to the Packers. However, with O.J. Howard (ankle) likely sidelined for the last two games of the season as per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Auclair and Alan Cross appear set to back up starter Cameron Brate for the balance of the campaign, which would potentially afford the former a boost in snaps.
