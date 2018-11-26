Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Logs season high in snaps
Auclair played a season-high 36 snaps from scrimmage in Sunday's 27-9 win over the 49ers and brought in his only target for eight yards.
With O.J. Howard (ankle/foot) on injured reserve, Auclair should see similar playing time to Sunday moving forward behind starter Cameron Brate. Auclair notably outpaced fellow reserve Alan Cross by 21 offensive snaps overall, a distribution that's likely to hold in most of the team's remaining games given Auclair's higher upside as a downfield receiving threat. However, with so many mouths to feed in the Tampa air attack, Auclair's target share should remain modest barring a rash of injuries to other pass catchers.
