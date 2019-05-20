Auclair showed considerable improvement as a receiver during the first week of OTAs, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.

The third-year tight end has been mainly utilized as a blocking tight end during his first two seasons, as he's logged just 10 targets over that span. Auclair is likely to still have an uphill climb for passing game work barring injuries to O.J. Howard or Cameron Brate, but his 6-foot-6, 256-pound frame could make him an intriguing target near the goal line.