Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Making progress in OTAs
Auclair showed considerable improvement as a receiver during the first week of OTAs, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.
The third-year tight end has been mainly utilized as a blocking tight end during his first two seasons, as he's logged just 10 targets over that span. Auclair is likely to still have an uphill climb for passing game work barring injuries to O.J. Howard or Cameron Brate, but his 6-foot-6, 256-pound frame could make him an intriguing target near the goal line.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Minimally involved again in '18•
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Another grab in Week 14•
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Logs season high in snaps•
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Rare involvement on offense in win•
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: One target in Week 6 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: First catch of season in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Lindsay hungry to do it again
Phillip Lindsay went from an UDFA to being named to the Pro Bowl in 2018 -- and was a standout...
-
Michel's job to lose?
Sony Michel is coming off a strong rookie season that has some viewing him as a potential breakout....
-
Le'Veon Bell concern in Fantasy?
Reports after the ousting of Jets GM Mike Maccagnan suggest Adam Gase didn't want to sign Le'Veon...
-
Tate vs. Shepard: Who steps up?
The Giants have giant shoes to fill after trading Odell Beckham this offseason. Dave Richard...
-
Results of our rookie-only mock draft
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR rookie-only mock draft. Jamey Eisenberg breaks...