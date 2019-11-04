Play

Auclair suffered a turf toe injury during Sunday's loss at Seattle, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Auclair saw season-high snap counts in each of the past two weeks and caught his first pass of the season for 11 yards Sunday. The 26-year-old would likely have returning to a reduced role with O.J. Howard (hamstring) expected to return Week 10 regardless, but he'll now be in danger of missing games.

