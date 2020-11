Auclair logged four snaps on offense without a target in the Buccaneers' 38-3 loss to the Saints on Sunday night.

The blocking tight end was active for the second straight week as the No. 4 option at the position, but he unsurprisingly served exclusively as an extra blocker for the ground attack. Auclair's role when active should continue to closely mirror that of Sunday night's, presently making him a non-factor in all fantasy formats absent multiple injuries at the position.