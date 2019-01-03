Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Minimally involved again in '18
Auclair failed to bring in his only target during the Buccaneers' 34-32 loss to the Falcons on Sunday. He finished the 2018 season bringing in seven of eight targets for 48 yards and returning two kickoffs for 19 yards across 16 games.
Auclair once again primarily filled the role of in-line blocker at the tight end position, although unlike his rookie 2017 campaign, the Laval (Canada) University suited up for all 16 games. Auclair saw plenty of action as a key member of special teams as well, and he appears to have a good chance of returning next season at a modest cap hit of just over $650K. However, O.J. Howard (ankle) and Cameron Brate still profile the top two pass catchers at the position, making meaningful offensive opportunity an uphill battle for Auclair, absent injuries in front of him.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Another grab in Week 14•
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Logs season high in snaps•
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Rare involvement on offense in win•
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: One target in Week 6 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: First catch of season in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Survives final roster cuts•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Top Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...