Auclair failed to bring in his only target during the Buccaneers' 34-32 loss to the Falcons on Sunday. He finished the 2018 season bringing in seven of eight targets for 48 yards and returning two kickoffs for 19 yards across 16 games.

Auclair once again primarily filled the role of in-line blocker at the tight end position, although unlike his rookie 2017 campaign, the Laval (Canada) University suited up for all 16 games. Auclair saw plenty of action as a key member of special teams as well, and he appears to have a good chance of returning next season at a modest cap hit of just over $650K. However, O.J. Howard (ankle) and Cameron Brate still profile the top two pass catchers at the position, making meaningful offensive opportunity an uphill battle for Auclair, absent injuries in front of him.