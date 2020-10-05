Coach Bruce Arians said Monday that Auclair is "close" to a return but may not be ready for Thursday's game versus the Bears, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Auclair is eligible to return to practice this week and could play in Thursday's matchup, but it sounds like he'll likely sit out another week before potentially returning in Week 6 against the Packers. The Buccaneers could use the depth at tight end since O.J. Howard is expected to be done for the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon.