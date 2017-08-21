Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Notches one catch Thursday
Auclair hauled in his only target for nine yards in Thursday's 12-8 preseason win over the Jaguars.
Auclair is one of several players competing for a potential fourth tight-end role, although his 6-foot-5, 250-plus-pound frame likely gives him a slight leg up on his fellow competitors. He's been solid throughout the offseason and in training camp, and the battle for the job could ultimately come down to him and second-year man Alan Cross. Auclair will once again look to state his case in the all-important third preseason contest Aug. 26 against the Browns.
