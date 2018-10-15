Auclair secured his only target for five yards and returned one kickoff for nine yards in the Buccaneers' 34-29 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

The reserve tight end saw a rare target, but was otherwise primarily involved as a blocker. Auclair doesn't figure for any meaningful fantasy production as long as both O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate are healthy ahead of him.

