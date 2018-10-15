Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: One target in Week 6 loss
Auclair secured his only target for five yards and returned one kickoff for nine yards in the Buccaneers' 34-29 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.
The reserve tight end saw a rare target, but was otherwise primarily involved as a blocker. Auclair doesn't figure for any meaningful fantasy production as long as both O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate are healthy ahead of him.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: First catch of season in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Survives final roster cuts•
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Two receptions in rookie season•
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Stepping in for Howard in Week 16•
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Logs catch in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: First career reception in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...