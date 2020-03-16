Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: One-year extension
Auclair has signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Auclair had just one catch in eight games last season, but in 2020 he'll continue to provide the Bucs' tight end corps with depth and blocking prowess.
