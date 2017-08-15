Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Opens eyes in joint practice Monday
Auclair, vying for a reserve tight end spot, was impressive in Monday's joint practice with the Jaguars, Joe Kania of the team's official site reports.
The Canadian import has been making waves throughout the offseason, but with the top of the Bucs' tight end depth chart stocked with a pair of superior options in O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate, he's largely gone under the radar. However, Auclair wasn't targeted in the preseason opener last Friday versus the Bengals, but he caught an impressive touchdown during team drills Monday versus Jacksonville, streaking down the right sideline after bringing in a pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick. The 6-foot-6 target has a chance to snag the third tight end role if he can translate the intermittent success he's enjoyed over to the remaining preseason contests.
