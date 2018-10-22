Auclair brought in all three of his targets for 15 yards in the Buccaneers' 26-23 overtime win over the Browns.

Auclair played on a season-high 22 snaps from scrimmage, a rare taste of action on offense for the second-year tight end. All three Bucs tight ends saw action in the overtime affair, but Auclair's participation is by far the least trustworthy over the long term.

