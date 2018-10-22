Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Rare involvement on offense in win
Auclair brought in all three of his targets for 15 yards in the Buccaneers' 26-23 overtime win over the Browns.
Auclair played on a season-high 22 snaps from scrimmage, a rare taste of action on offense for the second-year tight end. All three Bucs tight ends saw action in the overtime affair, but Auclair's participation is by far the least trustworthy over the long term.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: One target in Week 6 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: First catch of season in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Survives final roster cuts•
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Two receptions in rookie season•
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Stepping in for Howard in Week 16•
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Logs catch in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Nick Chubb?
Halfway through the Fantasy regular season, just what should you believe from Week 7?
-
Week 7 reactions, Week 8 early waivers
Dave Richard looks back at Sunday's biggest story lines, and looks ahead to Week 8's top waiver...
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...