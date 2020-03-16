Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Re-ups with Tampa
Auclair agreed to a one-year deal with the Buccaneers on Monday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Auclair had just one catch in eight games last season, but in 2020 he'll continue to provide the Bucs' tight end corps with depth and blocking prowess.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Heads to IR•
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Managing turf toe•
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Larger role on tap•
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Sees one target in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Full participant Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Leaves with calf injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bridgewater fits in Carolina
Teddy Bridgewater will have a chance to resurrect his career working with former LSU passing...
-
Free Agency Recap: All the latest
The start of free agency has seen a ton of movement so far, and there are still plenty of dominoes...
-
Thielen to star without Diggs?
Things get more difficult for Kirk Cousins without Stefon Diggs, but Adam Thielen could be...
-
Opportunity for Cobb, Johnson
There are plenty of touches available in Houston, but David Johnson and Randall Cobb aren't...
-
Bills going aerial with Diggs?
The Bills traded for Stefon Diggs, which is awesome for Josh Allen. Now what about Diggs?
-
Dallas keeps Cooper, Prescott, Jarwin
The big news in Dallas is the return of Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper. But don't overlook Blake...