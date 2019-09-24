Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Sees one target in loss
Auclair failed to come up with his only target in the Buccaneers' 32-31 loss to the Giants on Sunday.
The blocking tight end continues to draw active status on gameday over Tanner Hudson, who's arguably a more effective receiver than Auclair but not as accomplished in clearing paths in the running game. Auclair has seen a steady snap count on offense the last two games (47 combined plays from scrimmage), but Sunday's target was his first of the season. With O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate as the top two options at the position, Auclair figures to remain in his current role unless injuries were to strike the duo ahead of him.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Full participant Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Leaves with calf injury•
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Making progress in OTAs•
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Minimally involved again in '18•
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Another grab in Week 14•
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Logs season high in snaps•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 TE Preview: Ride T.J.
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need for Week 4 at tight end.
-
Week 4 WR Preview: Stay with Allen
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 4 including...
-
Rankings: Injuries, byes, streamers
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer seven questions about Week 4 including...
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Looking to make a move? Before you shake up your roster, make sure you're getting the best...
-
Week 4 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 4 RB Preview: Roll with Rex?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 4 at running back, including...