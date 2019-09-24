Auclair failed to come up with his only target in the Buccaneers' 32-31 loss to the Giants on Sunday.

The blocking tight end continues to draw active status on gameday over Tanner Hudson, who's arguably a more effective receiver than Auclair but not as accomplished in clearing paths in the running game. Auclair has seen a steady snap count on offense the last two games (47 combined plays from scrimmage), but Sunday's target was his first of the season. With O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate as the top two options at the position, Auclair figures to remain in his current role unless injuries were to strike the duo ahead of him.