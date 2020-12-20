Auclair (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against Atlanta.
Tanner Hudson gets the gameday nod over Auclair, providing depth at the tight end position behind Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate. Auclair garnered his second start of the season last Sunday in a win over Minnesota, fielding 14 offensive snaps. The 27-year-old has been a non-factor in the passing game throughout 2020, as he remains without a catch on one target this season.
