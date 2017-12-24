Auclair will fill rookie O.J. Howard's (IR-ankle) tight end spot in Week 16 against the Panthers, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The rookie from Laval University in Canada is projected for what should be his most extensive workload yet while working alongside Cameron Brate in two-tight-end sets. Auclair has seen action in five consecutive weeks, but has logged no more than 23 snaps on offense in any of those contests while bringing in both of his targets for 23 yards. All of those metrics could see a boost Sunday, with the Buccaneers' passing attack also down DeSean Jackson (ankle) in addition to Howard.