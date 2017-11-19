Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Surprise active in Week 11
Auclair is active for Sunday's Week 11 tilt against the Dolphins, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
The Laval University (Canada) product will thus suit up for only the second time in his rookie season, with the first having come in Week 5 against the Patriots. Auclair did not see any snaps in that contest, and he could well be headed for the same fate against Miami. However, his unexpected activation could also mean that head coach Dirk Koetter is willing to spark the offense in any way he can, and Auclair did notably impress with his downfield receiving ability throughout training camp and preseason. He'll slot in as the third tight end option behind starters Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard versus the Dolphins.
