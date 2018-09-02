Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Survives final roster cuts
Auclair made the Buccaneers' 53-man roster, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
The second-year tight end snared three of five targets for 29 yards this preseason while also making solid run-blocking contributions. Auclair's impressive 6-foot-6, 256-pound frame makes him a nice-sized red-zone target as well; however, with O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate in front of him on the depth chart, he figures to see minimal opportunity in the base offense as long as the co-starters remain healthy.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Two receptions in rookie season•
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Stepping in for Howard in Week 16•
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Logs catch in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: First career reception in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Surprise active in Week 11•
-
Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Inactive in Week 2•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Snag Breida, Morris for SF?
Jerick McKinnon suffered a knee injury at Saturday's practice, and he's out for the season....
-
Projecting 49ers without McKinnon
Heath Cummings takes a look at what to expect in San Francisco without Jerick McKinnon.
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
How does Gates affect Chargers?
Antonio Gates finally re-signed with the Chargers, which has limited impact on the Chargers...
-
Gates returns to Chargers
It doesn't come as much of a surprise, but the Chargers are bringing back Antonio Gates. Should...
-
Fantasy Football: Biggest 2018 Breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...