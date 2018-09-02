Auclair made the Buccaneers' 53-man roster, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The second-year tight end snared three of five targets for 29 yards this preseason while also making solid run-blocking contributions. Auclair's impressive 6-foot-6, 256-pound frame makes him a nice-sized red-zone target as well; however, with O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate in front of him on the depth chart, he figures to see minimal opportunity in the base offense as long as the co-starters remain healthy.

