Auclair (calf), who was activated from injured reserve Saturday, played three snaps from scrimmage and another nine on special teams in the Buccaneers' 25-23 win over the Giants on Monday night.

The big tight end had an unsurprisingly minimal role on offense, as the Buccaneers kept all four players at the position active. Auclair may usurp Tanner Hudson for the third tight end spot on some weeks moving forward, but that slotting isn't expected to equate to any meaningful fantasy production unless multiple injuries strike the position.