Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Two receptions in rookie season
Auclair brought in both of his targets for 25 yards over eight games in his rookie 2017 season.
The Laval University (Canada) product beat the odds to make the 53-man roster coming out of preseason, but he didn't enjoy active status until Week 5. Auclair went on to notch his first career reception against the Packers in Week 13, and he played an expanded role in terms of snaps over the last two weeks of the season with O.J. Howard (IR-ankle) sidelined. The 24-year-old flashed the ability to get downfield during training camp and preseason, with his 6-foot-5, 250-pound frame enabling him to create potential matchup problems against certain linebackers and safeties. Auclair will head into OTAs looking to make further inroads in terms of playing time, but with Cameron Brate and Howard ahead of him on the depth chart, that figures to be an uphill battle, at least for the time being.
