Buccaneers' Antony Auclair: Won't play Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Sep 18, 2020
Auclair (calf) has been ruled out of Sunday's game versus the Panthers.
Auclair missed the last two practices of the week and will watch from the sidelines during Sunday's divisional bout. The 27-year-old TE is buried on the depth chart anyway and played strictly on special teams in the season opener.
