Robinson and the Buccaneers agreed to terms on a one-year, $10 million contract Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Robinson was released by the Panthers on Tuesday, but it didn't take long for the veteran defensive end to find a new home, as he'll stay in the NFC South with the Buccaneers. He spent the last two years in Carolina and logged 65 tackles (21 solo), including 2.5 sacks, three pass defenses and one fumble recovery across 17 regular-season games in 2025. Robinson will join a Buccaneers defensive line that also includes Vita Vea, Elijah Roberts and Calijah Kancey.