Buccaneers' Austin Allen: Signs with Tampa Bay following draft

Allen signed with Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent Monday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Allen certainly endured his ups and downs at Arkansas. With the possibility of Tampa Bay keeping four quarterbacks on the roster essentially at zero percent, Allen will have to beat out Ryan Griffin and quite possibly Ryan Fitzpatrick if he hopes to make the team.

