Buccaneers' Austin Allen: Signs with Tampa Bay following draft
Allen signed with Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent Monday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Allen certainly endured his ups and downs at Arkansas. With the possibility of Tampa Bay keeping four quarterbacks on the roster essentially at zero percent, Allen will have to beat out Ryan Griffin and quite possibly Ryan Fitzpatrick if he hopes to make the team.
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...