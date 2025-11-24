Mayfield is dealing with an AC joint sprain in his left (non-throwing) shoulder, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, whether Mayfield will be able to play this coming Sunday against the Cardinals figures to come down to pain management, but either way, the QB's MRI results indicate that his shoulder issue is not viewed as a long-term concern, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. If Mayfield isn't cleared for Week 13 action, however, Teddy Bridgewater would be in line to fill in for him this weekend.