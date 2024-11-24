Mayfield completed 24 of 30 passes for 294 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and rushed four times for 29 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 30-7 win over the Giants on Sunday. He also committed two fumbles, losing one, and recovered a loose ball as well.

Mayfield had an eventful afternoon in the lopsided win, bouncing back from consecutive lackluster efforts through the air to post his highest sub-300-yard total of the campaign. Mayfield did see a season-long streak of games with at least one touchdown pass snapped, but he had an even more direct hand in a score with his third rushing touchdown of the season on a leaping 10-yard run just before halftime. Mayfield welcomed Mike Evans back from a three-game absence due to hamstring injury by connecting with him on five occasions for 68 yards, and the veteran signal-caller also suffered a scare on a neck stinger in the fourth quarter but didn't miss a play, and he'll line up for another productive afternoon when the Bucs visit the Panthers for a Week 13 divisional clash.