Mayfield completed 26 of 35 passes for 283 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Buccaneers' 30-12 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. He also rushed five times for five yards.

Mayfield's late-season surge continued in remarkable fashion Sunday, with the Comeback of the Player candidate turning in yet another highly efficient and mistake-free performance. The 2018 first overall pick hit Mike Evans for both his touchdown passes and connected with seven different targets overall. Mayfield now has an 8:0 TD:INT over his last three games, and he's just two scoring tosses short of eclipsing the career-best 27 touchdown passes he threw in his rookie 2018 campaign. Mayfield will look to inch the Bucs closer to the NFC South crown when he faces the Saints in a Week 17 home matchup.