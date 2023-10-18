Mayfield (hand) wasn't listed on the Buccaneers' first Week 7 injury report Wednesday.

Mayfield's left hand was bloodied this past Sunday when it became pinned between his chest and the helmet of a Lions defender. On Monday, coach Todd Bowles told Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site that Mayfield was diagnosed with a contusion. When asked how his hand felt Wednesday, Mayfield himself told Brianna Dix of the team's official site, "Golden." With no practice limitations placed on him to kick off Week 7 prep, Mayfield indeed is good to go ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons.