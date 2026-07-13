Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield: Battled multiple injuries in 2025

Mayfield says he played through knee, biceps and shoulder injuries during the 2025 season, River Wells of SI.com reports.

Mayfield recently revealed that he suffered a sprained PCL, sprained MCL and bone bruise in Week 2, a Week 3 tendon injury in his biceps, and an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder in Week 12. The spate of injuries correlated with a statistical decline, as Mayfield threw for just 217.2 passing yards per game in 2025, down from 264.7 passing yards per game in the 2024 regular season. Having recovered from all of those injuries, Mayfield is looking to regain form and stay healthier in 2026.