The Buccaneers listed Mayfield as a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice due to knee and right shoulder injuries, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Mayfield had notably been listed with a left shoulder injury on Buccaneers injury reports from Weeks 13 through 15, but he's now contending with an issue to his throwing shoulder along with his knee coming out of this past Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Dolphins. With the NFC South title at stake this weekend, Mayfield isn't expected to be in any real danger of missing Saturday's matchup with the Panthers, but the pair of injuries may only cast further doubt about the quarterback's chances of returning to his early season form in Week 18. During Tampa Bay's current four-game losing streak, Mayfield is averaging 222.5 passing yards per contest and has thrown for six touchdowns while turning the ball over six times (five interceptions, one lost fumble).