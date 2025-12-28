Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield: Big yardage in key loss
Mayfield completed 33 of 44 passes for 346 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions while adding three rushes for 16 yards in the Buccaneers' 20-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. He also committed two fumbles, losing one and recovering the other.
The Buccaneers surprisingly found themselves in the trail position for a majority of the game, leading to Mayfield's second-highest pass-attempt total of the season. The veteran signal-caller parlayed that volume of opportunity into a season-high completion tally and his second 300-yard effort in 2025. Mayfield connected with Chris Godwin (five yards) and Mike Evans (four yards) for his two TD passes, but a fourth-quarter interception and lost fumble were critical miscues that played a key role in the loss. Mayfield and his teammates will have a golden opportunity to atone, however, as a Week 18 home matchup against the Panthers is an elimination/NFC South title game.
