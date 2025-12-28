Mayfield completed 33 of 44 passes for 346 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions while adding three rushes for 16 yards in the Buccaneers' 20-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. He also committed two fumbles, losing one and recovering the other.

The Buccaneers surprisingly found themselves in the trail position for a majority of the game, leading to Mayfield's second-highest pass-attempt total of the season. The veteran signal-caller parlayed that volume of opportunity into a season-high completion tally and his second 300-yard effort in 2025. Mayfield connected with Chris Godwin (five yards) and Mike Evans (four yards) for his two TD passes, but a fourth-quarter interception and lost fumble were critical miscues that played a key role in the loss. Mayfield and his teammates will have a golden opportunity to atone, however, as a Week 18 home matchup against the Panthers is an elimination/NFC South title game.