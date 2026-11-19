Mayfield (foot/right thumb) said that he felt good but was "limited" at Thursday's practice, and he's hopeful to do more at Friday's session, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The Buccaneers are on the heels of their Week 10 bye, but Mayfield himself has a foot injury in tow stemming back to a Week 9 loss in Chicago. In addition to the new issue, he touched on the dislocated thumb that sidelined him in Weeks 4-6, telling Smith that he had to "grind some things out" in his return to action. Mayfield's status for Sunday's contest at Detroit appears to be truly up in the air, but his ability to practice in some capacity Thursday indicates he at least is putting in every effort to be available.