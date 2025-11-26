Mayfield (shoulder) is dealing with a low-grade AC joint sprain and has a chance to be available Sunday versus the Cardinals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Mayfield's availability for Week 13, or lack thereof, will largely come down to pain management, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, so it will be encouraging if he's able to show up as at least a limited participant on Wednesday's practice report. Overall, though, it's a relief for the Buccaneers' offense that Mayfield's MRI on Monday didn't reveal worse than a low grade sprain. Teddy Bridgewater remains on hand to start versus Arizona in the event that Mayfield isn't cleared to play.