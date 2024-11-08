Mayfield (toe) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against San Francisco, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Mayfield was held out of practice earlier in the week before returning Friday. Bucs RB Bucky Irving (toe) and WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring) also avoided injury designations, while WR Mike Evans (hamstring) has been ruled out, and WR Jalen McMillan (hamstring) is listed as questionable.
