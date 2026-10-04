Mayfield's dislocated right thumb could keep him out anywhere from 3-to-6 weeks, depending on how quickly he's able to resume gripping the football without issue, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Head coach Todd Bowles previously acknowledged that Mayfield would miss at least three weeks due to the injury, which he sustained in last Sunday's loss to the Vikings. Though Mayfield was cleared of any tendon or ligament damage and won't need surgery on the thumb on his throwing hand, the two-time Pro Bowler required stitches to close a wound caused by the dislocation. Despite facing a loose recovery timeline that could keep him out for more than four games, Mayfield avoided placement on injured reserve Saturday, which signals that the Buccaneers are still holding out hope that he might be ready to go after a three-week absence. For however long Mayfield ends up being sidelined, the Buccaeneers will turn to undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels to direct the offense, beginning with Sunday's game versus Green Bay.