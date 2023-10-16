Coach Todd Bowles said Mayfield was diagnosed with a left (non-throwing) hand contusion following Sunday's loss to the Lions, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

X-rays were negative on Mayfield's hand. He appeared to injure it on the final drive when his hand was pinned between his chest and a Lions defender's helmet following a throw. Mayfield might miss some practice reps this week but should otherwise be fine for Week 7 against the Falcons next Sunday.