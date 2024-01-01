Mayfield is feeling soreness in his ribs, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Mayfield made it through Sunday's game, but he apparently exited it less than 100 percent. Head coach Todd Bowles noted that Mayfield should be fine for Tampa Bay's Week 18 matchup with Carolina, and that will be determined by practice reports in the coming days.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield: Mistake-ridden performance in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield: Another stellar performance Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield: Standout effort in Week 15 win•
-
Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield: Leads game-winning drive Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield: Quiet in win over Carolina•
-
Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield: Listed as full Wednesday•