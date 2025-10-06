Mayfield completed 29 of 33 pass attempts for 379 yards and two touchdowns while rushing five times for 15 yards in Sunday's 38-35 win over the Seahawks.

Mayfield flirted with perfection in a masterful performance that saw him miss just four pass attempts while committing zero turnovers. The 30-year-old was especially sharp in the clutch when he led a pair of five-play drives that took up a little over one minute of game clock to give Tampa Bay the 10 points needed to secure victory. The loss of star WR Mike Evans (hamstring) hasn't hampered Mayfield and the passing offense, as the signal-caller is averaging 334.0 passing yards with a pair of touchdowns in the two games sans Evans. Mayfield will look to build off of the momentum of his cleanest outing when the Buccaneers host the 49ers next Sunday.