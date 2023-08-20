Mayfield did not play in the Buccaneers' 13-6 preseason win over the Jets on Saturday night despite John Wolford suffering a neck injury that forced his exit from the contest.

Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports head coach Todd Bowles had initially planned to have Mayfield play Saturday night, but the staff had decided they wanted to see Kyle Trask handle a two-minute scenario at the end of the half. The plan was for Wolford to handle the entire second half once Trask was done at halftime, yet his late third-quarter exit led to Trask re-entering the game since he was already warmed up. Laine separately reports Mayfield and Trask will both play in next Saturday night's preseason finale against the Ravens, which will presumptively serve as the final chapter in their job battle.