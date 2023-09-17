Mayfield completed 26 of 34 passes for 317 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the Buccaneers' 27-17 win over the Bears. He also rushed six times for 17 yards and recovered a fumble.

As good as he was in a Week 1 upset win over the Vikings, Mayfield put an even better effort together Sunday while posting his first 300-yard effort since Week 5 of the 2021 season. The 2018 first overall pick played like it during his second straight turnover-free performance to open the season and once again enjoyed excellent chemistry with Mike Evans, with whom he connected on six occasions for 171 yards and a 32-yard touchdown. Mayfield connected with seven different targets overall and appears to be building an increasing comfort level in the offense, but he'll have an unenviable challenge in the form of a Week 3 home matchup against the Eagles on Monday night, Sept. 25.