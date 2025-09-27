Mayfield (right biceps) is expected to play Sunday against the Eagles, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Mayfield, who was limited at practice this week, is officially listed as questionable, with coach Todd Bowles having previously noted Friday that the quarterback "should be OK for Sunday." Also trending toward active status versus Philadelphia is wide receiver Chris Godwin (ankle), and the duo's Week 4 status, either way, is set to be confirmed ahead of the first wave of games Sunday, with the Buccaneers kicking off at 1:00 p.m. ET.