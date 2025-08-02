Head coach Todd Bowles relayed that Mayfield (hand) will not participate in Saturday's practice but is expected to return to the field next week, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Mayfield suffered a contusion on his throwing hand during Thursday's training camp practice. There's no urgency to have him return to the practice field given that it's training camp, but the veteran should be back to work with the first-team offense in the coming week before the Buccaneers' preseason opener against the Titans on Aug. 9. Kyle Trask will likely get the lion's share of reps with the first-team offense in Mayfield's absence.