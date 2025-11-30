Mayfield, who is officially questionable for Sunday's clash against the Cardinals due to a shoulder injury, is likely to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This supports Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles' statement Friday that Mayfield is trending toward playing. The veteran quarterback is managing a low-grade AC joint sprain in his non-throwing shoulder, and he may wear protective padding to guard against further injury, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. Mayfield's status may not be confirmed until about 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, but barring any setbacks, fantasy managers can expect Mayfield to be active against the Cardinals.